Women's Foundation drafting sexual harassment policy for KS legislature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid calls for change to a policy more than two decades old, the Women's Foundation in Kansas City got to work drafting sexual harassment policy recommendations for the Kansas Legislature.

Those suggestions focus on training to change workplace culture, as well as accountability for offenders and protection for victims.

The Women's Foundation also worked with the Missouri House to change its policy in 2015.

