Swimming Day 8 roundup: Dressel breaks 100m butterfly world record

The two brightest stars in the sport of swimming, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, close in on gold medals in their most well-known events on the penultimate day of swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

Saturday's finals session begins with Dressel competing in the 100m butterfly, the event in which he owns the world record. The 100 fly final will mark the first of as many as three races Dressel could swim in the session, along with the 50m freestyle semifinals and the mixed 4x100m medley relay final.

While Dressel catches his breath, Ledecky will swim for her third-straight Olympic gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle after first winning it as a 15-year-old in London. Once again, she meets Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the final. Titmus has won gold in both prior individual events to include both swimmers in Tokyo, the 200 free and 400 free.

Finally, the mixed 4x100m medley relay — the only event to include both male and female swimmers — makes its Olympic finals debut to close out the session.

Watch the action LIVE in primetime on NBC beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET or stream the entire session LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Men's 100m Butterfly, Final

RESULT

Caeleb Dressel broke his own men's 100m butterfly world record en route to winning is second individual gold medal — his third overall — at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel touched first in 49.45, lowering his mark set at the 2019 world championships by .05.

Dressel got off the blocks in .60, the quickest reaction time of the heat. He then took at .65 lead over Hungary's Kristof Milak at the turn and beat the world record line coming home to set the all-time mark.

Milak took silver as Switzerland's Noe Ponti took bronze

The 100 fly final was the first of three events Dressel is scheduled to race in Saturday's finals session. In the span of just over 70 minutes, he will also race the semifinals of the 50m freestyle and participate in the mixed medley relay for the United States.

Women's 200m Backstroke, Final

RESULT

Australia's Kaylee McKeown completed a sweep of the women's backstroke events at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the 200 back in 2:04.68.

McKeown closed a gap of 0.69 in the final 50 meters to overtake Canada's Kylie Masse, who took silver.

The other Aussie in the final, Emily Seebohm grabbed bronze as both American's, Ryan White and Phoebe Bacon, took fourth and fifth, respectively.

SEE MORE: Australia's McKeown takes gold in 200m backstroke

Women's 800m Freestyle, Final

RESULT

Katie Ledecky completed a historic Olympic three-peat in the women's 800, beating out rival Ariarne Titmus to win her seventh Olympic gold medal.

Italy's Simona Quadarella finished in the bronze medal position, narrowly beating out 15-year-old American Katie Grimes

Ledecky got out quickly in front of Titmus then slowly built up a lead of 2.43 at the 700-meter mark. Titmus' signature closing ability was on display as she cut the deficit nearly in half, but could not unseat Ledecky.

After the race, Ledecky confirmed she would continue her career with sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympics, and potentially Los Angeles 2028.

Men's 50m Freestyle, semifinal

RESULT

Less than an hour after breaking the 100 fly world record, Dressel dropped the fastest time in splash and dash to qualify as the top seeded swimmer for the final. He went 21.42.

Frenchman Florent Manaudou, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist, won the first semifinal in 21.53, the closest time to Dressel's.

American Michael Andrew tied with Great Britain's Ben Proud at 21.67 to advance joint-fifth.

Women's 50m Freestyle, Semifinals

START LIST

Can Simone Manuel make the final of her only individual event in Tokyo?

It won't be easy with a stacked field of female sprinters competing with her for the eight lanes.

2019 world champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom, 2016 Olympic champion Pernille Blume, 2012 Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo and perennial sprint contender Cate Campbell all eye a marquee final.

Abbey Weitzeil is the other American competing in the event.

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, Final

START LIST

The newest Olympic relay, and the first to include men and women swimming with and against each other, contests its first Olympic final.

The United States, likely featuring Dressel, is the presumptive favorite but Great Britain, China and Australia could threaten for gold in an unpredictable final.