Team USA tops Italy in pool rematch, to play Croatia for 5th

Alex Bowen scored three goals as the United States men's water polo team got a measure of revenge for a pool play loss to Italy, advancing to play Croatia for fifth place after a 7-6 win in a classification match at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a match neither nation targeted after Italy won bronze in 2016 and silver in 2012 and the U.S. harbored hopes of a first medal since winning silver in 2008.

Italy beat Team USA 12-11 in pool play, fueled by five Francesco Di Fulvio goals.

This time, the match was deadlocked at five going into the final quarter, the U.S. prevailing behind Alex Bowen's three goals.

The Americans lost to Spain and Italy fell to Serbia in the quarterfinals.