Team USA wrestlers Miracle, Stefanowicz, Sancho out in 1/8 finals

The 1/8 finals were not kind to Americans as wrestling hit Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Kayla Miracle, Alejandro Sancho, and John Stefanowicz all could not find a win in their first matches in Japan and will go home without an individual medal.

Miracle, the 25-year-old two-time U.S. Open champion, lost a tight match against China's Long Jia in the women's 62kg class.

Two male U.S. military members also lost.

Sancho, an army specialist, was beaten 10-4 by Artem Surkov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Greco-Roman 67kg class.

And Stefanowicz, a Marine, fell to Croatia's Ivan Huklek 5-3.