Tokyo Countdown 25-20: 25 days, 25 amazing Olympic memories

The Tokyo Games are almost here. We individually revisit an amazing Olympic memory, per diem, over the 25-day leadup.

This countdown began on Monday, June 28. Here's part two.

NBC will have comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, beginning live at 6:55 a.m. ET. The ceremony will be re-aired at 7:30 p.m. ET for U.S. viewers who tune in for primetime, then replayed again overnight.

20 | Neymar, 2016 Rio Games

Gold - Final

After a 2008 bronze and 2012 silver, Brazil claimed its first-ever Olympic gold medal in men's soccer at the 2016 Rio Games, and did so in front of a home crowd, thanks to a match-winning shootout penalty from Neymar in the final.

Brazil opened group play with two straight goalless draws and only clinched an advancement in its final match with Denmark. The team defeated Colombia 2-0 in the quarterfinals, then dominated Honduras 6-0 in the semifinals.

At the famed Maracana Stadium, in a rematch of a 2014 World Cup semifinal, Brazil took on Germany. Neymar, Brazil's captain, scored the nation's only goal in regulation in the first half, then Germany's Max Meyer answered back in the 59th minute. After two goalless extra-time halves, both teams scored each of their four penalty shootout kicks before Brazil saved Germany's fifth, setting up Neymar's game-winner.

It was the first men's gold-medal match to be decided by a shootout since the 2000 Sydney Games. Brazil was the fourth host country to win gold in men's soccer and first since Spain at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

21 | Michael Jordan

Gold - 1984, 1992

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1411071047349112835

In the summer before making his NBA debut with Chicago, a 21-year-old Michael Jordan, recent alumnus of the 1982 NCAA title-winning North Carolina Tar Heels, helped the home nation win gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, finishing as the leading American scorer with 17.1 points per game. The U.S. beat Spain 96-65 in the final.

Nearly a decade later, after winning his first NBA title, Jordan returned to the Olympics for the "Dream Team" assembly at the 1992 Barcelona Games. The U.S., which had placed a worrisome third at the previous 1988 Seoul Games, put together 11 All-Stars and 1992 NCAA Player of the Year Christian Laettner to create a juggernaut squad unable to lose.

The 1992 team won all eight of its games by an average of 43.75 points, beating Croatia in the final 117-85. Jordan was second this time around in points per game, averaging 14.9 for the Americans behind Charles Barkley's 18.0.

22 | Katie Grimes, U.S. Swim Trials in 2021

2nd - Women's 800m Freestyle Final

Fifteen-year-old Katie Grimes earned runner-up in the women's 800m freestyle at U.S. Olympic swimming trials behind Katie Ledecky, the event's two-time reigning Olympic champion, to qualify for the Olympics.

She'll be the youngest U.S. Olympian in Tokyo and also the youngest swimmer on the U.S. Olympic team since Ledecky, who was also 15 in her debut at the 2012 London Games, where she won 800m free gold.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1410731299296333830

Ledecky, who's also the four-time reigning world champ in the event, later said she had told Grimes after an earlier third-place finish in the 1500m that she was "the future." After the 800m, she told her she's "the now."

23 | Michael Phelps, 2016 Rio Games

Gold - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final

In the final race of his career, Michael Phelps ended his Olympic reign at the 2016 Rio Games swimming the same stroke he started with – the butterfly – 16 years prior when making his debut at the 2000 Sydney Games in the 200m, a fifth-place finish.

The most decorated Olympian of all time split a 50.33 on his fly leg to help the U.S. win gold – his 23rd – in the final of the 4x100m medley relay, an event in which he helped break the world record at the 2009 World Championships.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1410293690141229058

Ryan Murphy, who with the victory won his third gold of the Games, gave the team a sizeable lead to start splitting 51.85 to break seven-time Olympic medalist Aaron Peirsol's 100m backstroke world record. Code Miller was passed in the breaststroke leg by world record-holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain, but Phelps regained the front position to provide anchor Nathan Adrian room to coast home for the title.

The U.S. stayed a perfect 14-for-14 in the event at Olympics in which it competed. Phelps won five golds and a silver in Rio, ending his career with 28 medals across five Games.

24 | U.S. Women's Basketball

Gold - 1984, 1988; 1996-2016 (8x)

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1409982787604684805

Sheryl Swoopes ('96-'04), Lisa Leslie ('96-'08), Dawn Staley ('96-'04), Teresa Edwards ('84-'00) were trailblazers for women's basketball, helping put a spotlight on the sport that had long been male-dominated, and a lot of their success came at the Olympics, together or separately earning Team USA six total gold medals at the Games from 1984-2008.

And the streak has been kept alive even after Leslie's exit with titles at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

Current U.S. national team member Sue Bird – who's tied with Edwards, Leslie, Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi for most career gold medals at four – says the Olympic success "kind of put [the sport] on the map."

"I mean in all reality, and just to be blunt, it started women's basketball in this country for us, professionally," she said, "and gave it the notoriety it deserved."

The team enters Tokyo with a 66-3 Olympic record, last not winning gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games where it took bronze.

Women's basketball made its Olympic debut at the 1976 Montreal Games.

25 | Billy Mills, 1964 Tokyo Games

Gold - Men's 10,000m

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1409656754233741318

Prior to 1964, the United States' only Olympic track and field medal in the men's 10,000m was a silver won by Hopi Indian Louis Tewanima at the 1912 Stockholm Games. But an unlikely hero put an end to the 52-year drought at that year's Tokyo Olympics, out-kicking then world record-holder Ron Clarke of Australia in the process.

Marine lieutenant Billy Mills – who also happened to be Native American, nearly half-Sioux – entered the race more than a minute slower than Clarke on paper. However, the 26-year-old surprised the field and spectators by joining Clarke and Tunisia's Mohamed Gammoudi in the lead pack with about a lap to go.

After Gammoudi sprung to the front by splitting Mills and Clarke on the back stretch, Mills dropped to third. He then came roaring back with 30 to 20 yards remaining, flying by both competitors to win in a shocking 45-second personal-best of 28:24.4 and capture the first and only Olympic men's 10,000m gold medal.

Not until Galen Rupp's silver at the 2012 London Games, nearly a half-century later, did an American man earn an Olympic medal in the event.

His story is portrayed in the 1983 Canadian biopic "Running Brave."

