Tokyo Countdown 3-2: 25 days, 25 amazing Olympic memories

The Tokyo Games are almost here. We individually revisit an amazing Olympic memory, per diem, over the 25-day leadup.

This countdown began on Monday, June 28. Here are parts one, two, three and four.

NBC will have comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, beginning live at 6:55 a.m. ET. The ceremony will be re-aired at 7:30 p.m. ET for U.S. viewers who tune in for primetime, then replayed again overnight.

2 | Caeleb Dressel, U.S. Swim Trials in 2021

1st - Men's 100m Freestyle

Two-time reigning world 100m freestyle champion Caeleb Dressel won the event at U.S. Trials in 47.39 to qualify for his second Olympics.

Dressel, the 100m free U.S. record-holder, will be joined in Tokyo by Zach Apple. Blake Pieroni and Brooks Curry will come along for the 4x100m.

3 | Sam Mikulak, U.S. Gym Trials in 2021

2nd-Best High Bar of Trials

Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, after a relatively low parallel bars score of 13.750, rebounded big on the high bar during U.S. Trials.

His score, 14.750, was the competition's second highest behind only Brody Malone's 14.800.

