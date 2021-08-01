Track & Field Day 4: Harrison, Camacho-Quinn battle for 100mH gold

Day 4 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Monday in Japan, or Sunday night into Monday morning stateside.
There are finals in the women's 100m hurdles, women's discus, women's 5000m, men's long jump and men's steeplechase.
Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 400m and women's 200m; first rounds in the women's 1500m and women's 200m; and qualifying in men's hammer and women's pole vault.
Men's Hammer
Qualifying (8:00pET)
Women's 1500m
1st Round (8:35pET)
Men's Long Jump
Final (9:20pET)
Women's 200m
1st Round (9:30pET)
Women's 100m Hurdles
1st Round (9:30pET)
This will be updated to include the later session. Check the full results schedule for more details.