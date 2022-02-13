U.S. holds off China for men's curling win

The U.S. led by as many as four, and had to hold off a late surge by the Chinese team for an 8-6 win Sunday.

Through the first seven ends, in every end that Team USA scored they put up two or more points. On the other hand, China never scored more than one point in a single end.

That streak ended in the eighth when China’s Ma Xiuyue's final stone took out Team USA’s inside rock for two to cut the U.S. lead to 7-5.

China stole another in the eighth and trailed by just one with two ends to play.

John Shuster’s team had built a sizable lead early in a game they felt they needed to win.

In the second, Shuster, with his team lying one, threw a stone that tapped out China’s closest sitting rock for a 2-point end and an early lead for Team USA.

Xiuyue missed a takeout attempt on his final throw of the third, setting up an easy draw to the button for Shuster, who hit it for three to extend Team USA’s lead.

Shuster again had an easy draw in the tenth for the win. China’s final stone went behind a guard and just outside the 4-foot, and Shuster went the easy way out by placing the U.S.’s final stone on the button for the win.

Team USA came into Sunday’s game feeling like it was a must win after falling to 2-3 in the standings following a loss to Canada earlier in the day.

The U.S. (3-3) and China (2-4) will both take Session 8 off and return to play on Monday at 8:05 p.m. ET. Team USA will take on Switzerland, and China will face Canada.

GAME STATS