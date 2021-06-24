Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

U.S. Olympic shooter suspended, ineligible for Tokyo Games

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
U.S. Olympic shooter suspended, ineligible for Tokyo Games
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 13:19:08-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More