U.S. Track & Field Trials Day 9: Live updates, results, highlights

Five-time Olympic qualifier Allyson Felix enters Saturday's 200m final already with a Tokyo Games berth, secured last Sunday with a second-place finish in the 400m final.

The 35-year-old mother is now attempting to make her final Olympic team in not one but two individual events, opening up another chance to add to her nine-medal Games total, currently the most won by any U.S. woman in history.

Saturday's final will be her sixth race in nine days – and her last ever at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Felix was third-fastest overall (22.20) in Friday's semifinal round behind two running personal bests: 2018 U.S. champion Jenna Prandini (21.99) and Gabby Thomas (21.94), whose clocking was also a new world-lead.

Felix is a six-time national outdoor 200m champion but hasn't won the title in nine years. Her last American title in any distance was the 400m in 2016.

Saturday's race marks the first U.S. championship 200m final the 2012 Olympic champion has made since 2017, a final in which she didn't start.

Felix's daughter Camryn, 2½, and her husband Kenneth Ferguson, will presumably be at Hayward Field once again to take it all in. A historic night for U.S. track and field.

Rai Benjamin, 2019 world 400m hurdles silver medalist, tries to make his first Olympic team in the event's final on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. ET.

The 23-year-old from Mount Vernon, New York, was the second-fastest qualifier (49.12) of Friday's first round and the third-best overall (48.61) in Saturday's semifinals.

Kenny Selmon topped both rounds in 49.03 and 48.51, and Isaiah Levingston was the second-fastest (49.06) of the semis round.

It's worth noting that Benjamin, the joint-No. 3 400m hurdler of all-time, had a hiccup in the prelims and was jogging to the line in his most recent semifinal race.

Reigning world 100m hurdles champion Grant Holloway, also 23, attempts to make his first Olympic team, too. He'll race in Saturday's semifinals at 9:03 p.m. ET, and if successful compete again in the final less than two hours later.

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native was the fastest overall qualifier (13.11) out of Friday's first round heats by more than a tenth of a second.

Daniel Roberts (13.22), Trey Cunningham (13.23) and Devon Allen (13.26) were the next three best, with Roberts and Allen winning the second and third prelims, respectively.

Others to look out for Saturday:

Noah Lyles in the men's 200m semifinals (10:33 p.m. ET)

in the men's 200m semifinals (10:33 p.m. ET) Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin in the women's 400m hurdles semis (9:19 p.m. ET)

and in the women's 400m hurdles semis (9:19 p.m. ET) Sandi Morris and Katie Nageotte in the women's pole vault final (8:40 p.m. ET)

and in the women's pole vault final (8:40 p.m. ET) DeAnna Price in the women's hammer final (7:05 p.m. ET)

in the women's hammer final (7:05 p.m. ET) Tara Davis in the women's long jump final (9:30 p.m. ET)

in the women's long jump final (9:30 p.m. ET) And the first day of heptathlon competition with the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200m

Men's 20km Walk - Final (10 a.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Joel Pfahler Unattached

2 Carson Johnson Cumberland

3 Samuel Allen Shore AC

4 Emmanuel Corvera New York AC

5 Anthony Joseph Gruttadau Shore AC

6 Jordan Crawford Legacy Ath

7 Steven Smith Unattached

8 Allen James So Cal TC

9 Daniel Nehnevaj Raleigh Walkers

10 Michael Mannozzi U.S. Air Force

11 Anthony Peters Raleigh Walkers

12 Bricyn Healey Unattached

13 Nick Christie Unattached

14 Pablo Gomez Tracksmith

15 Benjamin Hofstra Cornerstone

Women's 20km Walk - Final (10:01 a.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

16 Chelsea Conway Shore AC

17 Katie Miale Unattached

18 Audrey Fox Unattached

19 Celina Lepe Unattached

20 Amberly Melendez Harrier TC

21 Maria Michta-Coffey Oiselle/Walk US

22 Janelle Branch Tracksmith

23 Taylor Ewert Arkansas

24 Kayla Shapiro Marist College

25 Stephanie Casey Tracksmith

26 Erin Taylor Talcott Shore AC

27 Robyn Stevens Wolfpack Run C

28 Lauren Harris Marist College

29 Miranda Melville New York AC

30 Anali Cisneros Elgin Sharks

Women's 10,000m - Final (1 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Sarah Pagano adidas

2 Makena Morley ASICS

3 Katrina Coogan New Balance/NB

4 Stephanie Bruce HOKA ONE ON

5 Olivia Pratt Hansons-Brooks

6 Elaina Tabb Boston AA

7 Carrie Dimoff Bowerman TC

8 Weini Kelati Under Armour/D

9 Paige Stoner Reebok Boston

10 Erika Kemp Boston AA

11 Lauren Paquette HOKA ONE ON

12 Sara Hall ASICS

13 Ednah Kurgat U.S. Army

14 Kellyn Taylor HOKA ONE ON

15 Natosha Rogers Hansons-Brooks

16 Alicia Monson On AC

17 Emily Sisson New Balance

18 Karissa Schweizer NIKE/Bowerman

19 Marielle Hall NIKE/Bowerman

20 Rachel Schneider HOKA ONE ON

21 Emily Infeld NIKE/Bowerman

22 Elise Cranny NIKE/Bowerman

23 Gwen Jorgensen NIKE/Bowerman

24 Elvin Kibet U.S. Army

25 Hannah Everson U.S. Air Force

26 Emily Durgin Under Armour

27 Fiona Okeeffe PUMA

28 Cailie Logue Iowa State

29 Jessica Watychowicz Tracksmith/CST

30 Elly Henes NC State

31 Nell Rojas RISE Athletics

32 Maya Weigel Peninsula DC

33 Grace Forbes Rice

34 Amy Davis Hansons-Brooks

35 Lauren Hurley Unattached

36 Jaci Smith U.S. Air Force

37 Carrie Verdon Tracksmith/TmB

38 Anne-Marie Blaney Hansons-Brooks

39 Lindsay Flanagan ASICS

40 Vanessa Fraser NIKE/Bowerman

41 Makenna Myler Run Elite Pr

42 Allie Ostrander BROOKS Beasts

43 Emma Bates ASICS

44 Maria Mettler Air Force Acad

Heptathlon

↓ START LISTS ↓

110m Hurdles (4:15 p.m. ET)

Section 1 of 5 Finals

2 Michelle Atherley Miami

4 Kendell Williams NIKE

6 Taliyah Brooks ASICS

8 Erica Bougard NIKE

Section 2 of 5 Finals

2 Lindsay Flach MultiStars Inc

4 Juanita Webster-Freeman Santa Barbara TC

6 Jordan Gray MultiStars Inc

Section 3 of 5 Finals

2 Ashtin Mahler Tracksmith

4 Anna Hall Georgia

6 Hope Bender Unattached

8 Asya Reynolds Georgia

Section 4 of 5 Finals

2 Erinn Beattie Unattached

4 Maddie Holmberg Nickal Penn State

6 Jadin O'Brien Notre Dame

Section 5 of 5 Finals

2 Annie Kunz Unattached

4 Riley Cooks Oiselle

6 Erin Marsh Duke

8 Chari Hawkins On

High Jump (5:30 p.m. ET)

1 Ashtin Mahler Tracksmith

2 Anna Hall Georgia

3 Erica Bougard NIKE

4 Chari Hawkins On

5 Lindsay Flach MultiStars Inc

6 Jordan Gray MultiStars Inc

7 Maddie Holmberg Nickal Penn State

8 Michelle Atherley Miami

9 Erinn Beattie Unattached

10 Juanita Webster-Freeman Santa Barbara TC

11 Jadin O'Brien Notre Dame

12 Erin Marsh Duke

13 Riley Cooks Oiselle

14 Annie Kunz Unattached

15 Kendell Williams NIKE

16 Asya Reynolds Georgia

17 Taliyah Brooks ASICS

18 Hope Bender Unattached

Shot Put (7:40 p.m. ET)

Flight 1 of 2 Finals

1 Jordan Gray MultiStars Inc

2 Anna Hall Georgia

3 Taliyah Brooks ASICS

4 Annie Kunz Unattached

5 Kendell Williams NIKE

6 Erica Bougard NIKE

7 Hope Bender Unattached

8 Erin Marsh Duke

9 Riley Cooks Oiselle

Flight 2 of 2 Finals

1 Michelle Atherley Miami

2 Jadin O'Brien Notre Dame

3 Lindsay Flach MultiStars Inc

4 Chari Hawkins On

5 Asya Reynolds Georgia

6 Maddie Holmberg Nickal Penn State

7 Ashtin Mahler Tracksmith

8 Juanita Webster-Freeman Santa Barbara TC

9 Erinn Beattie Unattached

200m (8:38 p.m. ET)

Section 1 of 3 Finals

3 Anna Hall Georgia

4 Hope Bender Unattached

5 Taliyah Brooks ASICS

6 Kendell Williams NIKE

7 Erica Bougard NIKE

8 Erin Marsh Duke

Section 2 of 3 Finals

3 Chari Hawkins On

4 Ashtin Mahler Tracksmith

5 Michelle Atherley Miami

6 Annie Kunz Unattached

7 Riley Cooks Oiselle

8 Asya Reynolds Georgia

Section 3 of 3 Finals

3 Maddie Holmberg Nickal Penn State

4 Jadin O'Brien Notre Dame

5 Jordan Gray MultiStars Inc

6 Lindsay Flach MultiStars Inc

7 Juanita Webster-Freeman Santa Barbara TC

8 Erinn Beattie Unattached

Women's Hammer - Final (7:05 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

3 throws each then top 8 get 3 more

1 Lara Boman Velaasa 69.37m

2 Michaela Dendinger Velaasa 67.98m

3 Alina Duran Garden St NBal 66.82m

4 Gwendolyn Berry PUMA / NYAC 70.74m

5 Brooke Andersen NIKE/Iron Wood 72.16m

6 Autavia Fluker South Alabama 67.81m

7 Lisa Wilson Unattached 67.90m

8 Alyssa Wilson UCLA 73.75m

9 Janee Kassanavoid Unattached 72.69m

10 Whitney Simmons Throw1Deep 67.30m

11 Erin Reese Velaasa 72.53m

12 DeAnna Price NIKE 77.10m

Women's Javelin - Final (8:30 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Maura Fiamoncini Bucknell 53.14m

2 Maddie Harris Nebraska 51.63m

3 Kylee Carter Auburn 54.30m

4 Chantae McMillan Dayton TC 51.18m

5 Katelyn Fairchild Unattached 49.05m

6 Madison Wiltrout North Carolina 52.67m

7 Claire Meyers UL-Lafayette 49.22m

8 Kara Winger Tracksmith/NYA 58.78m

9 Avione Allgood-Whetstone U.S. Army 55.48m

10 Ariana Ince Velaasa 57.52m

11 Maggie Malone Unattached 59.62m

12 Virgina Miller Stanford 49.15m

Women's Pole Vault - Final (8:40 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

Finals Progression: 435/450/460/470/475/then 5cm+

1 Olivia Gruver NIKE 4.50m

2 Sydney Walter Unattached 4.40m

3 Lauren Chorny Landon Ath 4.40m

4 Megan Clark Oiselle / NYAC 4.50m

5 Kristen Brown Unattached 4.40m

6 Jenn Suhr adidas 4.50m

7 Alina McDonald KMR Ath PV Cl 4.50m

8 Morgann LeLeux New Heights 4.50m

9 Bridget Guy Unattached 4.50m

10 Katie Nageotte NIKE 4.50m

11 Sophie Gutermuth Unattached 4.50m

12 Nastassja Campbell Arkansas 4.50m

13 Sandi Morris PUMA 4.50m

Men's 110m Hurdles

Semifinals (9:03 p.m. ET)

2 semis, top 3 each semi and next 2 fastest overall to tonight's final

↓ START LISTS ↓

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

1 Devon Brooks Clemson 13.45

2 Tai Brown Kentucky 13.55

3 Jamal Britt Iowa 13.52

4 Jaylan McConico Iowa 13.35

5 Grant Holloway adidas 13.11

6 Trey Cunningham Florida State 13.23

7 Isaiah Moore Unattached 13.40

8 Tre'Bien Gilbert Arkansas 13.63

9 Samuel Brixey Washington State NT

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

1 Jamar Marshall Arizona State 13.47

2 Freddie Crittenden Phoenix TC 13.43

3 Jarret Eaton Phoenix TC 13.51

4 Daniel Roberts NIKE 13.22

5 Devon Allen NIKE 13.26

6 Michael Dickson Unattached 13.26

7 Aaron Mallett Tracksmith 13.54

8 Brendan Ames Unattached 13.58

Final (10:51 p.m. ET)

Women's 400m Hurdles - Semifinals (9:19 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

2 semis, top 3 each semi and next 2 fastest overall to Sunday's final

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Ashton Lindley South Carolina 57.51

3 Lauren Hoffman Duke 57.88

4 Milan Young LSU 57.71

5 Sydney McLaughlin New Balance 54.07

6 Cassandra Tate Unattached 56.11

7 Kiah Seymour Glenarden TC 57.18

8 Nnenya Hailey Unattached 55.05

9 Deonca Bookman Unattached 56.96

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Brittley Humphrey LSU 57.52

3 Masai Russell Kentucky 57.55

4 Kaila Barber Unattached 57.48

5 Shamier Little adidas 55.22

6 Dalilah Muhammad NIKE 55.51

7 Ashley Spencer NIKE 55.92

8 Anna Cockrell USC 56.83

9 Shannon Meisberger Arizona 57.51

Women's Long Jump - Final (9:30 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

1 Quanesha Burks adidas 6.81m

2 Keturah Orji Atlanta TC 6.54m

3 Bria Matthews Georgia Tech 6.33m

4 Shakeela Saunders adidas 6.58m

5 Aliyah Whisby LSU 6.39m

6 Tianna Bartoletta Unattached 6.54m

7 Tara Davis Texas 6.68m

8 Claire Bryant Florida 6.29m

9 Malaina Payton Oiselle 6.64m

10 Tiffany Flynn Unattached 6.72m

11 Jasmine Todd Tracksmith 6.64m

12 Brittney Reese NIKE 6.86m

Men's 400m Hurdles - Final (9:35 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

2 Trevor Bassitt Ashland 49.37

3 Aldrich Bailey Unattached 49.20

4 David Kendziera Unattached 49.05

5 Rai Benjamin NIKE 48.61

6 Kenny Selmon Unattached 48.51

7 Cameron Samuel USC 49.01

8 Khallifah Rosser Unattached 49.04

9 Isaiah Levingston Oklahoma 49.34

Women's 200m - Final (10:24 p.m. ET)

↓ START LIST ↓

2 Morolake Akinosun adidas 22.44

3 Lynna Irby adidas 22.45

4 Dezerea Bryant NIKE 22.37

5 Jenna Prandini PUMA 21.99

6 Gabby Thomas New Balance 21.94

7 Allyson Felix Athleta 22.20

8 Anavia Battle Ohio State 22.32

9 Tamara Clark Alabama 22.35

Men's 200m - Semifinals (10:33 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

2 semis, top 3 each semi and next 2 fastest overall to Sunday's final

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Kyree King NIKE 20.63

3 Rodney Rowe Unattached 20.62

4 LaShawn Merritt NIKE 20.53

5 Andrew Hudson Unattached 20.40

6 Isiah Young NIKE 20.21

7 Matthew Boling Georgia 20.47

8 Kenny Bednarek NIKE 20.22

9 Fred Kerley NIKE 20.41

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Marcus Parker Clemson 20.63

3 Elijah Morrow AthleticsTX 20.60

4 Josephus Lyles adidas 20.39

5 Terrance Laird adidas 20.44

6 Erriyon Knighton adidas 20.04

7 Jordan Booker Houston 20.49

8 Noah Lyles adidas 20.19

9 Jaron Flournoy NIKE 20.69