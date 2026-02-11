Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
U.S. women's hockey goalie Aerin Frankel has gone viral for the most wholesome reason

U.S. women's hockey goalie Aerin Frankel is drawing a bunch of attention for her hobby off the ice.
Team USA's goalie, Aerin Frankel, is turning heads on the ice, as she has permitted just one goal so far during the Winter Olympics. But she is also drawing plenty of attention for her passion project off the ice. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

