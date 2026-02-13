U.S. women's hockey trounces Italy, advances to Olympic semifinals
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 13: Kendall Coyne #26 of Team United States and Franziska Stocker #18 of Team Italy battle for the puck in the second period during the Women's Quarterfinals match between the United States and Italy on day seven of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on February 13, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
The U.S. women's hockey team defeated Italy on Friday in the quarterfinals and advances to the semifinals on Feb. 16.
