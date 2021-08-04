Watch
USA baseball blasts past Dominican Republic

Posted at 12:29 AM, Aug 04, 2021
The chance to compete for a gold medal was still on the line when the United States took on the Dominican Republic Wednesday morning in Tokyo. In a game full of former major leaguers and MLB prospects, it was the Americans' bats that powered them past the Dominican Republic, 3-1. 

It didn't take long to see some action. Tyler Austin walked with one out in the bottom of the first and Red Sox prospect Triston Casas capitalized on the opportunity, hitting a two-run jack off Denyi Reyes

Thirteen-year MLB veteran Scott Kazmir got the start for the Americans and pitched a gem. He held the Dominican Republic to just two hits over five shutout innings.

Austin, who's playing in his home ballpark as a member of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, tacked on a home run of his own in the fifth. The D.R. went out swinging when Charlie Valerio hit a solo homer in the ninth, but the Americans pulled off the 3-1 win.

The United States will play the loser of the South Korea/Japan game on Aug. 5 at 6 a.m. ET. The Dominican Republic will play in the bronze medal match.

