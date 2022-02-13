Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying delayed due to heavy snowfall

items.[0].image.alt
AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
A crew member clears snow from the course ahead of the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H &amp; S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying delayed due to heavy snowfall
Posted at 8:04 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 21:25:10-05

Due to heavy snowfall, qualifying in women's freeski slopestyle was delayed Sunday by two hours.

Initially scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 9 p.m. ET, the event stage's start time was pushed forward to noon local time, or 11 p.m. ET.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/FISfreestyle/status/1492676610398560257

Big air gold medalist Eileen Gu of China is looking to add title No. 2 of the 2022 Winter Games in slopestyle, with halfpipe still to come.

The four Americans competing in slopestyle are Maggie Voisin, Darian Stevens, Marin Hamill and Caroline Claire.

SEE MORE: How to watch Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

SEE MORE: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo