Women's soccer: Canada, Australia advance to semifinals

Canada 0-0 (4-3 penalties) Brazil

It took penalties to separate Canada and Brazil in the women's soccer quarterfinal in Tokyo, where Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe was a fitting star after 120 scoreless minutes.

Labbe stopped Brazil's final two penalty takers and Canada converted four-of-five spot kicks to seal a semifinal appearance versus Netherlands or the United States.

The tale of the match threatened to take an early twist when all-time leading scorer Christine Sinclair of Canada went up to defend a corner and came down head-first onto the knee of teammate Kadeisha Buchanan.

Sinclair stayed on after significant treatment time inside the Canada 18, and both teams soon had prime chances to test the goalkeeper. Quinn popped a 15-yard effort well over the bar and then Brazil legend Marta blazed an in-tight effort over a leaping Labbe's frame.

A terrible giveaway soon helped Debinha into the Canadian box but Labbe came up big to make the save.

Labbe would make another save early in the second half when Andressinha let fly from outside the 18, while Canada's best chance of the first hour saw Vanessa Gilles headed a Janine Beckie cross off the bar.

Brazil asked more of Labbe when Debinha forced the Canadian keeper into a diving save in the 71st minute.

Australia 4-3 (aet) Great Britain

Sam Kerr scored the match-winning goal in extra time after her 89th minute goal forced the overtime period as Australia beat Great Britian 4-3 in a thrilling women's soccer quarterfinal on Friday in Japan.

Ellen White scored two second-half goals and added another in extra time in a virtuoso finishing performance as Great Britain rallied from an early deficit but ultimately found itself exiting the tournament.

Australia had gone ahead through Tottenham Hotspur star Alanna Kennedy, but Manchester City star White used her head and then her right foot to put the British in front.

It was another Women's Super League star in Chelsea's Kerr who would put Australia on level terms, and she scored again to make it 4-2 after Mary Fowler's goal in the 103rd minute gave the Australians a second lead.

White could only manage one more goal as Great Britain had 57 percent of the ball and a 18-10 advantage in shot attempts but couldn't find a fourth.

Australia will meet Japan or Sweden in the semifinals.