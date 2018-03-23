Police officer shot in southern France, AP reports

A police officer has been shot and wounded in southern France, according to The Associated Press.

Police are surrounding a supermarket in the town of Trèbes, France during a possible hostage-taking situation, multiple outlets reported.

The condition of the officer is unclear.

