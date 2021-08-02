Wrestling: USA's Mensah reaches semis, Hancock stopped short

It was a mixed bag of results for two American wrestlers on the mat Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tamyra Mensah cruised through her Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches to reach the later Monday semifinals in the women's 68kg class, but G'Angelo Hancock's run through the 97kg Greco-Roman class stopped short of his goals.

Mensah collected 10-0 wins over Sara Dosho of Japan and Zhou Feng of China, giving her the chance to wrestle for a medal. Gold will be an option if she beats Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova in the semis.

As for Hancock, the 24-year-old handled Serbia's Mikheil Kajaia 5-1 but ran into a problem in a tight fight with Tadeusz Michalik of Poland. The Polish wrestler managed a 4-3 win over Hancock to end his first Olympics short of the semifinals.