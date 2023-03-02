An oversized sweatshirt blanket will keep you warm until spring

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When the temperatures drop, and the wind blows, you can find yourself shivering in your own home. Of course, you’d like nothing better than to cuddle up on the couch with your favorite quilt or maybe even an electric blanket, but you still have things to do.

You can’t move around without feeling a chill. Heating your home is expensive! But it’s not really practical to wear a bulky blanket everywhere and try to do any household tasks or other work simultaneously.

The answer to this dilemma could be a sweatshirt blanket.

What Is A Sweatshirt Blanket?

The best sweatshirt blanket is a type of blanket that looks and feels like a hoodie or sweatshirt. It is typically loosely shaped with an attached hood, kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs and waistband for extra warmth and comfort.

Sweatshirt blankets are usually made from soft, snuggly fabric such as polyester, cotton or fleece, with designs ranging from solid colors to novelty prints. Comfy oversized versions from brands like Narecte are perfect for wearing while lounging on the couch or bed, going to outdoor sporting events or snuggling up while camping in colder weather.

The Benefits Of A Sweatshirt Blanket

The best sweatshirt blanket is like a combination between outerwear and a traditional blanket. It offers you the same warmth as regular blankets but with more mobility.

The fabric is often soft, breathable and more lightweight compared to other materials used for blankets. This makes sweatshirt blankets perfect for colder temperatures, which is ideal when going outdoors or performing household tasks. You won’t feel weighed down by heavy layers of clothing or blankets.

Sweatshirt blankets come in different sizes and styles, ranging from hoodies to zip-up versions, so there’s something for everyone. There are even options for kids, like this reversible one from Solaris.

And because of the cozy material, you won’t have to worry about your skin sticking to the fabric no matter how long you wear it. Plus, these garments can easily be thrown into the washing machine after use.

What To Look For In A Sweatshirt Blanket

Whether you live in a cold climate or just want something comfortable to snuggle up with at night, a hoodie like this can provide that extra warmth and comfort. Here are some features to look for in the best sweatshirt blanket.

Comfort: Look for a fabric that is soft and lightweight. The material should be breathable so you don’t overheat, and machine washable for easy cleaning.

Look for a fabric that is soft and lightweight. The material should be breathable so you don’t overheat, and machine washable for easy cleaning. Coverage: Ensure the hoodie covers enough of your body to keep you warm. Also, choose one with a hood that fits over your head and neck comfortably but is not too snug. For extra comfort, opt for one with a fleece-lined hood, like the version from Yescool below.

Style: There are many fashionable options available when it comes to a sweatshirt blanket. Look for one that has a design you love.

There are many fashionable options available when it comes to a sweatshirt blanket. Look for one that has a design you love. Versatility: A sweatshirt blanket should be able to handle any activity or situation. Look for one that won’t restrict movement or be uncomfortable when sitting or crouching.

Sweatshirt blankets are a fun and practical choice for anyone looking to stay warm and cozy without compromising on functionality. They look great and provide maximum coverage and comfort. And they’re versatile enough to handle any activity or situation.

With so many options, finding the perfect sweatshirt blanket for your individual needs is easy. All you need to do is determine the features that matter the most to you.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.