Planet Fitness offering high school students free gym membership this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Teenagers looking for a fun way to get or stay in shape this summer can head to Planet Fitness. But, they won’t have to pay any membership fees, because the fitness chain is offering a free pass once again during the 2023 summer break.

Students from ages 14 to 19 can use the gym for free up until Aug. 31 with the High School Summer Pass ’23. Anyone under the age of 18 must sign up with a parent or guardian, which can be done online or in person at a local Planet Fitness.

High schoolers can pre-register for a Summer Pass and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program officially kicks off on May 15.

The summer pass can be used any time Planet Fitness is open and includes access to fitness classes offered at the gym.

The High School Summer Pass was created to motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority. This summer will be Planet Fitness’ third year offering free admission to teenagers. According to the fitness center chain, 3.5 million students participated in the program in 2022.

Adobe

“At Planet Fitness, it’s our continued mission as the leader in fitness to provide high school students free access to our more than 2,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada to start and stick with a health and fitness journey,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness, in the initiative’s press release. “Research shows that teens are struggling with overall wellness, and this is one of the many reasons why the High School Summer Pass program is so important.”

This annual initiative serves to provide teenagers with a “judgment-free zone” where they can get 60 minutes per day of physical activity, which can also help adolescents improve their mental health, according to the World Health Organization.

Planet Fitness has some big monetary motivators for students to sign up for its High School Summer Pass. The company is giving away a total of $200,000 in scholarship and grant money during the summer of 2023.

Adobe

Once students register for the High School Summer Pass, they are eligible to sign up for a chance to win a $10,000 individual scholarship and another one for their school.

School grants will be given to the top 10 schools on the Planet Fitness App Leaderboard, based on enrolled students who complete workouts through the summer. These workouts will be tracked via the Planet Fitness smartphone app.

Students can compete for an individual $10,000 scholarship by creating a TikTok Video about their High School Summer Pass experience. Planet Fitness’ contest page offers guidelines and inspiration for creative students to tap into their social media skills to earn some money for college.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.