Popeyes is selling chicken for just 59 cents right now—here’s how to get the deal

On June 12, 1972, Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened a restaurant called Chicken on the Run in the New Orleans suburb of Arabi. When it wasn’t a hit, he decided to change things up.

Instead of traditional Southern-fried chicken, Copeland started serving spicy, New Orleans-style chicken. He renamed the restaurant Popeyes (after Popeye Doyle of the film “The French Connection;” apparently, Copeland was a big fan).

At that time, there was one location where customers could buy two pieces of bone-in chicken for 59 cents.

Fifty years later, there are more than 2,700 Popeyes restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. And, for a limited time, customers can buy two pieces of bone-in chicken for 59 cents.

The restaurant chain shared a video on Facebook sharing the news.

“Our Signature Chicken at the 1972 price?” Popeyes wrote. “Celebrating 50 years never looked so good.”

If you “love that chicken,” you’ll want to get in on this celebratory deal, honoring a half-century of spicy chicken, red beans and rice, buttery biscuits and other unmistakably Louisiana menu items.

So how can you get chicken for pocket change? Unfortunately, you can’t just walk in or drive through and place an order to grab this hot deal.

First, you have to place your order on Popeyes.com or using the Popeyes app ahead of your visit for pickup only. In addition, you must spend at least $5 to qualify for this deal.

This deal will only be available through June 19. However, People reports that the chain will be announcing more celebration discounts and specials throughout the month.

If you want to save on Popeyes all the time, you can sign up for the restaurant’s rewards program.

You’ll earn 10 points for every dollar you spend when ordering online or through the app, with bonus points on special items, combos and family meals. You can use the points for free menu items. You’ll also get a free small drink, regular side or apple pie just for signing up.

