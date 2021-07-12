Kansas City Chiefs to hold hiring event Friday, Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events will host a job fair Friday and Saturday.

Open positions are for game day and event-day positions, according to a news release.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days inside the North Club on the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the release stated.

Those interested in applying for open positions, which include bartenders, servers, dishwashers and event staff, must be local to the Kansas City area.