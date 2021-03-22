Kansas Department of Labor says certain unemployment benefits extended

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Labor announced Monday an extension of certain pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

A series of benefits that expired on March 14 will now be extended through Sept. 4, 2021.

That includes the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Program, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) Program

The extension was made possible through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

A news release announcing the extension said the eligible Kansans would be eligible for the renewed benefits starting with the week ending March 20, 2021.

Additional information about the extension is available on the agency’s website .

