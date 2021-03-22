Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Kansas Department of Labor says certain unemployment benefits extended

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this May 7, 2020, photo, the entrance to the Labor Department is seen near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek unemployment benefits
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 14:56:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Labor announced Monday an extension of certain pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

A series of benefits that expired on March 14 will now be extended through Sept. 4, 2021.

That includes the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Program, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) Program

The extension was made possible through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

A news release announcing the extension said the eligible Kansans would be eligible for the renewed benefits starting with the week ending March 20, 2021.

Additional information about the extension is available on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo