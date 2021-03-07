New restaurant, Lé Chronic Cafe, opens in City Market Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new place for people to grab a quick bite to eat in the City Market in Kansas City.

Lé Chronic Cafe opened up to much fan fare on Saturday.

The owner, Bryan Merker used to run Beignet several doors down but closed April 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It was just the uncertainty of the times and I just felt like it was a lot of the mixed signals that were going on and I felt like a lot of folks were just uncertain," Merker said.

Now nearly a year after the closure, Merker opened a new to-go style restaurant with a new twist.

"I felt like it would be hard for me to rebuild that business after COVID and I didn’t want to leave the area I felt like the community supported my business and I felt like I owned it to the community to bring something back to the market," Merker said.

Inside there's plenty to look at from the art on the walls to the little knick knacks sprinkled throughout the cafe.

"I like to make it so people just aren’t staring at their phone give them something to look at, they’re only in my place a couple minutes," Merker said.

Customers will be able to enjoy Hungarian goulash, mozzarella-stuffed meatloaf, cream puffs and éclairs. The menu which Merker said reminds him of family dinners.

"Some of my mothers classic recipes that I grew up liking," he said of the menu.

Merker said he may add more items on the menu in the near future.

"There is some possibility of maybe down the road, I’m doing some healing properties with some of our drinks and stuff that might have to do with CBD," he said.

Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

—

The Rebound Kansas City is our effort is to help metro residents play a role in moving our community forward. We would love to hear your thoughts and ideas to via email to rebound@kshb.com and we welcome you to join in the conversation on the Rebound KC Facebook Group.

Whether you're Getting Back to Work after a layoff, need help Making Ends Meet during these trying times or need tips on Managing the Pressure we're all feeling, The Rebound has resources to find help. We'll also make sure local leaders are Doing What's Right to get Kansas City back track after a three-month shutdown.

Need a job? Be sure to visit our local jobs board powered by Indeed.