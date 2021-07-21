Overland Park considering new round of small business grants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, are considering setting aside $3 million in grants to help small businesses recover from economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting Wednesday night , the city’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee will discuss how to roll out the grant program .

The money would come from $18 million the federal government has promised Overland Park over the next two years through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city would like more businesses to be eligible for these grants compared to a similar grant program it offered last year with a more narrow list of requirements.

Early drafts of the program say eligible businesses could earn up to $50,000. The city and chamber of commerce collaborated on the type of expenses businesses could use the grant money to cover: lost revenues, child care for employees, signing bonuses to hire new employees and establishing employee retention programs top the list.

The committee will discuss hiring an outside firm to oversee the grant distribution program, much like it did last year.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Overland Park City Hall, 8500 Sant Fe Dr. It is the first of several steps before the program becomes finalized.

