Torch.AI plans to add 500 new jobs in Kansas City area

LEAWOOD, Kan. — An artificial intelligence company based in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kansas, plans to add nearly 500 new high-paying jobs to the region over the next five years.

Torch.AI’s expansion was announced Friday.

The company provides high-speed processing of large amounts of data. Torch.AI said it will add more than 100 new jobs in 2021, with an average annual salary of more than $100,000.

The company’s founder and CEO, Brian Weaver, said in a statement that the expansion agreement “represents our commitment to harness the wealth of experience and skillsets in the Kansas City region and develop new talent to expand our capabilities and customer impact.”