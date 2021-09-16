Register now for a free DIY kids’ take-home project from Lowe’s

Looking for a fun creative project for your kids to build? We’ve got good news for families with little ones who love hands-on activities. Lowe’s has brought back their popular DIY kids’ workshops!

Lowe’s DIY workshops have everything little builders-to-be need to stay busy, and they’re free! For the month of October, any child who signs up for the workshop will receive all the materials needed to build a working periscope. The kit comes with all of the parts they need to build these projects at home.

Due to COVID health precautions, Lowe’s DIY Kids’ Workshops are now take-home projects instead of in-person workshops. However, each kit contains the instructions and everything they’ll need to build the periscope, which is made from wood and decked out in cool camouflage.

Once your kids finish making the periscope, they can use it in their own play adventures. We love craft projects that children can use in their imaginative play and don’t simply clutter up their bedrooms.

Parents can sign their kids up to reserve the October DIY Kids’ Workshop project by visiting the official Lowe’s Home Improvement DIY Kids’ Workshop website. Supplies are limited, so if you’re interested, you should sign up as soon as possible. Once you’re on the website, simply click on the “Find an Event Near You” under the DIY Kids’ Workshop banner.

From there, you simply need to leave your contact information and let Lowe’s know how many kits you want to reserve. You can go pick up your kids’ reserved periscope kits on either Oct. 9 or 10.

Home Depot has also shifted its kids’ workshops to at-home projects due to the COVID pandemic. This month’s kit is a mini table tennis set, with a ball pre-cut parts for two paddles and a small wooden net.

The kit is $9.98, and you can pick it up at your local Home Depot or have it shipped to your house.

Home Depot also has tons of projects kids can build listed on their website, like building a toy airplane, crane or a real birdhouse. Each one has a matching kit with pre-cut parts, a list of other materials you might need, such as glue, and a video to help kids build it.

Happy building everyone!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.