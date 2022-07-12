Samsonite luggage 3-piece set is $320 off for Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you planning a big summer getaway and need new luggage? Amazon has a deal for Prime Day on Samsonite luggage that will have you packing your bags in style without busting your travel budget.

First, Amazon slashed the price of the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage set by nearly 60% for a total cost of only $319.99. That means shoppers will save almost $460 for this high-end travel set.

This deeply discounted Samsonite luggage set includes three hardback pieces: a 20-inch carry-on bag, along with a 25-inch and 28-inch suitcase suitable for checked baggage if you’re flying anywhere.

All three suitcases have four multi-directional, oversized spinner wheels for easy maneuvering with expandable handles with no need to lift and carry your luggage. And, when you’re finished rolling your suitcases, the expandable handles self-retract and have a low profile so they don’t get caught on luggage racks or carousels.

Each suitcase in the three-piece collection also has side-mounted TSA locks to help keep your belongings secure, along with a built-in combination lock for extra protection.

The Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage Set has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.

“Made it around the world!” said Clayton R. Lott in a 5-star review. “I just returned from a 2-week trip to China, including time on planes, trains, and automobiles, and this held up wonderfully!”

If your travel needs are a little smaller, Amazon Prime Day has another Samsonite luggage deal that might fit your trip.

The Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Two-Piece Luggage Set is a new release at an incredible price. The limited-time price of $159.80 for the set is a 53% discount from the normal $339.99 list price on Amazon.

This 2-piece Samsonite luggage set comes with a 20-inch carry-on bag and a 24-inch suitcase for larger items. Both pieces have multidirectional spinner wheels for smooth mobility and steering. Both the top and side handles are padded for comfortable handling and can expand, as well.

The inside has multiple pockets for easy organization of your travel essentials. The luggage exterior is made of ultra-lightweight and durable 680D Polyester for durability.

All Samsonite luggage comes with a 10-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

With Amazon Prime Day deals like these, you can pack your troubles away and take your stuff with you in style while still keeping some money in your pocket.

