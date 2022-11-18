You can save up to $264 on Yeedi robot vacuums and mops right now with these promo codes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s probably someone in your life who could use a little extra help around the house. Maybe that someone is you! If you wish you could give (or receive) some housekeeping assistance as a gift, you might be in luck. A top brand of self-cleaning robot vacuums and mops is lowering prices for the holiday season.

As part of Amazon Black Friday 2022, Yeedi is slashing prices by as much as $240 per item. Better still, prices on the following Yeedi robot vacuums and mops are part of the Amazon early-access sales, so you don’t even have to wait until after Thanksgiving to save. To sweeten the deal even more, Yeedi is giving extra savings to Don’t Waste Your Money readers with special promo codes. The combination can bring your price down by as much as $264.

As someone who actually has this vacuum-mop combo at home, I can vouch for its excellent self-cleaning capabilities. This Yeedi robot vacuum and mop’s self-cleaning station automatically washes the mopping pads every 10 minutes to keep them clean. It also dries them when cleaning is complete. With an extra-large dustbin, I’ve found it makes vacuuming and mopping both hassle-free and hands-free.

Amazon customers who’ve reviewed this robot vacuum-mop combo say it’s great for homes with pets.

“For me mopping was the most important, as our backdoor leads right into dirt/mud and dogs will track a lot in,” wrote reviewer Evelyn X., who shared before and after photos. “I was having to clean the floors about 3 times a day and this has been a live saver and does fantastic for deep cleaning! I’m obsessed.”

The Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop is usually $799.99, but with the Amazon early-access Black Friday sale, you’ll save $240 when you check the coupon box. Then, use coupon code DWYM20MSP at checkout to save an additional 20% on top, making the final price $535. That’s about a third knocked off the original price for this sophisticated cleaning gadget.

This self-emptying vacuum-and-mop combo is a three-in-one home helper. The Yeedi Vac Station suctions dirt from the vacuum’s dustbin into its 2 1/2-liter dust bag, resulting in up to 30 days of hands-free cleaning.

Its high suction power and innovative mopping system can leave your floors spotless in a single run and the run time of 200 minutes makes it ideal for larger homes. In addition, the app and connectivity with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant will enable you to clean with a tap or voice command.

Usually $499.98, you can save $150 on the Yeedi Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop with the early Black Friday sale when you check the coupon box. Use the promo code DWYM20VACS at checkout for a final price of $329.

This robot vacuum has 3000Pa. suction power that quickly picks up hidden dust. In addition, the 3D obstacle-avoidance technology intelligently senses objects in its way and avoids them, so you don’t have to worry whether you picked everything up before cleaning.

Its unique oscillating mopping system scrubs stubborn stains off hard floors. In addition, it can identify the floor type and choose the proper cleaning method.

This high-tech robot vac has more than 750 ratings and 4.3 stars at Amazon. Customers who’ve written reviews say it has an impressive battery life and is very user-friendly.

Usually $449.99, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is currently $150 off when you check the coupon. Then, use coupon code DWYM20VAC2 at checkout for an additional 20% off making the final price $277.

This upgraded version of the Yeedi Vac has brilliant power with 3000Pa. suction, plus a side brush and a floating rolling brush to loosen, sweep, and suck up dirt from all surfaces and corners. It’s perfect for vacuuming both carpet and hard floors.

The Yeedi Vac has more than 3,400 ratings with 4.2 stars. Customers who reviewed the robot vacuum say it does a great job at a reasonable price.

“We have two cats and just couldn’t keep up,” wrote a reviewer who also shared the photo below. “Love the boundary feature and the scheduling. I hope to upgrade by adding the mop in the future. I would highly recommend at the price point.”

Usually $299.99, as an Amazon Black Friday deal in 2022, you can save $120 when you check the coupon box. Then, use the coupon code DWYM20VAC at checkout and get the Yeedi Vac Robot Vacuum for $158.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.