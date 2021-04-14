1 Texans QB accuser drops suit, citing privacy, security

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week.

As of Wednesday, 20 of the women have refiled their lawsuits with their names on them.

The remaining woman was expected to do the same by Thursday.

In court documents filed late Tuesday, Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the women, says the woman who dropped her lawsuit "reserves the right to refile the case once (her) concerns are addressed."

Buzbee says the women have faced death threats since accusing Watson.

Ashley Solis, the first woman to sue Watson and the first to identify herself publicly, said in an interview last week that she now suffers from panic attacks, The Associated Press reported.

Last week, two judges in Texas ordered the names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Watson to be made public.

The Houston Police Department and the NFL are also investigating the allegations, and Nike suspended its endorsement contract with Watson because they were "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations."