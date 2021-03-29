Menu

19 women accuse Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) signals at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Deshaun Watson
Posted at 6:20 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 19:20:12-04

Nineteen women have filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

According to NBC News, the three women who filed suits on Sunday called the behavior engaged during massage sessions a "disturbing behavior."

The lawsuits were filed in Houston, where two of the women are massage therapists, NBC News reported.

According to USA Today, the women allege Watson exposed himself, purposely touched their hands with his genitals, or forcefully tried to kiss him during separate massage sessions.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin has said that they "believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false," the Associated Press reported.

Hardin said one of the accused tried to blackmail Watson of $30,000 for her "indefinite silence," The AP reported.

According to USA Today, Watson has not been formally charged and has denied wrongdoing.

