4 Chiefs players land on inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Chiefs players were selected to the first-ever Players’ All-Pro Team , the NFL Players Association announced Wednesday morning.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive lineman Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend all made the team out of 29 total players across 23 different positions.

The NFLPA will release a top-five list that provides a more extensive look at how players voted in each category in the coming weeks.

The guidelines for voting and being selected in the Players’ All-Pro Team are below:

Only active NFL players were eligible to vote, and each player could only vote once.

Players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates.

If a player missed five or more games as of Week 15 of the season, they were ineligible for a spot on the team.

Players voted for the position group they play in and line up against on the field. For example, centers could vote for: the best center, the best nose tackle, the best interior defensive lineman and the best off-ball linebacker in the league.

For the special teams (or “core teamers”) category, various player leaders from each locker room nominated their two top players for the ballot.

—