4 Royals named first-time finalists for 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City Royals: catcher Freddy Fermin, pitchers Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, along with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. have been named finalists for the 2024 American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

This is the first nomination for all four players.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards honor the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American and National Leagues.

Winners are chosen by a combination of votes from Major League managers and coaches, and the SABR Defensive Index.

Fermin, caught 14 of 35 attempted base stealers (40%), the highest rate among all Major League catchers and more than 10% higher than the next American League catcher.

Lugo was one of 10 American League pitchers to finish with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and make 30-or more starts, and he started more games and covered more innings than anyone in that group.

Ragans, also logged a 1.000 fielding percentage across 32 starts and 186.1 innings, but he only fielded 26 chances (7 putouts, 19 assists).

Witt Jr. posted a .974 fielding percentage across 1,393.2 innings, tied for the 2nd highest mark by a qualified American League shortstop. He also logged 16 outs-above-average, the highest mark of all AL shortstops.

Winners will be revealed at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

—