KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had lots to celebrate before the home opener last night against the Detroit Lions.

There were fewer things to celebrate after the game, in which the Lions knocked off the defending champions 21-20 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Listen as Matt Derrick from Chiefs Digest and Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 Sports discuss the game and what’s next for the Chiefs as they get ready for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

