6 Chiefs make CBS Sports' list of Top 100 NFL players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom Brady might have won Super Bowl LV MVP, but Patrick Mahomes finished on top in another battle.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 players in the NFL and Mahomes is No. 1. Brady is in the No. 4 spot.

“Even though he didn’t win a second straight Super Bowl, he’s still the best quarterback in the league," Prisco said of Mahomes, who was fourth in the NFL’s Top 100 one year ago. "He would be the first pick in any open draft of the league’s players.”

Mahomes is one of six Chiefs players who made the list.

The others are: tight end Travis Kelce (No. 5), receiver Tyreek Hill (No. 13), defensive lineman Chris Jones (No. 30), safety Tyrann Mathieu (No. 34) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (No. 100).

Prisco called Kelce the best tight end in the league.

"He was second in the league in receiving yards with 1,401 yards, which is amazing for a tight end," Prisco said. "He also had 11 touchdown catches on his 105 receptions. He is the best tight end in the league, on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

At No. 13, Prisco described Hill's play on the field like this – "He scares defenses with his big-play ability, which opens up the Chiefs offense. He can't be handled in one-on-one situations. He had a career-best 15 touchdown catches last season."

A key player on the Chiefs defense is Jones. While his number of recorded sacks dropped last season, he rounds out the Top 30.

"He continued to be a force inside for the Chiefs defense," Prisco said, "both in the run game and pushing the pocket. His sack number fell from 9 to 7.5, but he was still impressive in getting pressure inside."

At No. 34, Mathieu can do it all, according to Prisco.

"This hybrid safety is the perfect player for the modern game," Prisco said. "He can blitz. He can cover. He's good in the run game and he can turn the opposition over."

Also making the cut was the Chiefs rookie Sneed. Prisco had high praise for the safety.

"Some might be surprised to see him on this list," Prisco said. "They shouldn't be. As a rookie, he was outstanding in coverage for the Chiefs. In his second season, he will be a Pro Bowl player."