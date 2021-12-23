Watch
6 Kansas City Chiefs' players selected to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Posted at 7:25 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 20:25:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six members of the Kansas City Chiefs were selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

On the offensive side, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were selected.

Defensively, safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive lineman Chris Jones were named on the roster.

This marks the fourth time Mahomes is selected to the game which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 6, 2022.

Kelce was selected for the seventh consecutive. For Mathieu, this is the third time he's been selected for the game.

Hill was selected for the sixth consecutive year.

Brown has also been selected three times including in 2019 and 2020.

