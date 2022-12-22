7 Kansas City Chiefs selected for 2023 Pro Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced the initial Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday night. The Kansas City Chiefs had seven names on list, which is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second most in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles had the most in the league with eight.

The list included quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown, left guard Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend.

Mahomes, Kelce, Humphrey, Jones and Townsend were listed as starters for the AFC roster.

This marks the fifth consecutive time Mahomes has been named a pro bowler since his first full season starting in 2018.

Kelce gets named to pro bowl number eight in nine full seasons played. He missed his rookie season in 2013 after having micro fracture surgery.

His brother Jason Kelce, a center for the Eagles, was also named to the pro bowl. It is a record fifth time for the brothers.

The tandem is only four more pro bowl selections shy of the all-time record for brothers tied by Peyton and Eli Manning along with Bruce and Clay Matthews who have 18 total selections.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that Brown has been selected to the pro bowl and his second in a row with the Chiefs.

Jones was named to his fourth consecutive pro bowl, the fifth year veteran has the second best sack total of his career at 11 in 2022.

His previous high of 15.5 sacks in 2018 did not equate into a pro bowl nod during his rookie season.

Thuney, Humphrey and Townsend were named to their first pro bowls on Wednesday night.

Townsend is fresh off being named to AFC special teams player of the week earlier on Wednesday morning. It marked the the third time in his career.

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will include player skills contest during the week and a flag football game that will be played on February 5th, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

