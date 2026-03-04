88th NAIA Men's Basketball Tournament set for Municipal Auditorium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 88th annual NAIA Men's Basketball Tournament is set to get underway at Municipal Auditorium starting Thursday, March 19.

The tournament will conclude with the championship game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Organizers say there are several unique events/activities around the tournament:



March 15 | Honorary Coaches Draft

Honorary coaches are business leaders who volunteer with specific teams to showcase the business community's commitment to the NAIA. They are at practices, games and take the teams out for at least one meal during their time here.

March 19 | Teaming Up for Character

400 elementary schoolers will join NAIA students-athletes for a morning of basketball and conversation. After the clinic, which is part of the NAIA's Champions of Character program, students will eat lunch and watch the noon game. The goal is for participants to learn the importance of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

March 19 | Tournament begins at noon

Games begin at noon, followed by games at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Hoops return Monday night, March 23, for the semis at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

March 21 KC Youth Sports Day |

Teams, organizations and families are encouraged to register to attend all four quarterfinal games on Saturday, March 21. Kids attend for free, and adults receive a discount.

March 22 | Basketball Skills Clinic

Some student-athletes and kids with special needs will interact with teams, check out basketball instructional stations and enjoy entertainment

March 24 | Championship

The final game tips at 7 p.m.



Single-day tickets are available. Pricing begins at $6 for children, $10 for high school students and $25 for adults.

To purchase tickets, go to www.naiahoops.com or the Ticketmaster Box Office.

—