A look back on Municipal Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals may be making the heart of Kansas City their new home.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman touched on having a downtown stadium.

“We’re in a good spot here at Truman Sports Complex, but we need to start thinking about our plans for our stadium over the next five to 10 years,” Sherman said. The team's lease is up at the Truman Sports Complex after the 2030 season

The last time Kansas City had a sports stadium near its downtown district was Municipal Stadium, located at the corner of 22nd and Brooklyn. It was home to not only the Royals, but the Kansas City Monarchs, Athletics, Chiefs and even hosted The Beatles for a concert.

On July 11, 1960, Municipal Stadium held the MLB All Star game with over 30,000 in attendance. The National League defeated the American League 5-3.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS All Star teams of the American and National Leagues line up prior to the opening pitching in the 1960 game in Kansas City on July 11, 1960 in Municipal Stadium. (AP Photo)

Days later, a second All Star game took place at Yankee Stadium, the NL winning 6-0.

The Royals played their first game at Municipal Stadium in 1969 and moved to Kauffman in 1973. When their lease is up in 2030, they may be moving again.