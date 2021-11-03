Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's game against Chiefs, reports say

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network and ESPN report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Rodgers is not vaccinated. Had Rodgers gotten a shot, he would have been eligible to play Sunday if he produced negative tests on back-to-back days.

The Packers have not yet confirmed the reports.

Green Bay's backup QB, Jordan Love, will likely start Sunday in place of Rodgers.

Rodgers is not the first Packer to be placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, but his reported absence may be the most felt.

Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were both placed on the reserve COVID-19 list and missed last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was also absent during that game, but he was able to participate in meetings virtually ahead of the game.

