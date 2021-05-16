Watch
Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

Jose Abreu slides safely into a walk-off win
Paul Beaty/AP
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) slides safely into home plate while Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Posted at 6:18 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 19:18:25-04

CHICAGO — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth.

Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center.

Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.

Abreu, injured Friday in a collision with Hunter Dozier, dashed home when Davis bounced a knuckle-curve off Gallagher,

