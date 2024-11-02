Watch Now
Adam Frazier becomes free agent after $8.5 million mutual option with Royals is declined

Nick Wass/AP
FILE - Kansas City Royals' Adam Frazier reacts at first base after his single drove in two runs during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals utilityman Adam Frazier became a free agent Friday after his $8.5 million mutual option was declined.

Frazier gets a $2.5 million buyout as part of a deal that guaranteed $4.5 million, including a $2 million salary this year.

The 32-year-old hit .264 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 104 games, playing first, second, third, left and right.

A nine-year big league veteran, Frazier has a .264 average with 60 homers and 399 RBIs for Pittsburgh (2016-21), San Diego (2021), Seattle (2022), Baltimore (2023) and Kansas City.

