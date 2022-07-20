Watch Now
Sports

Actions

American forward Nicholas Gioacchini joins Orlando in MLS

CONCACAF Gold Cup US Mexico Soccer
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Becker/AP
United States forward Nicholas Gioacchini (8) reaches for the ball against Mexico defender Nestor Araujo during the second half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas.
CONCACAF Gold Cup US Mexico Soccer
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 17:30:35-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forward Nicholas Gioacchini was acquired by Major League Soccer's Orlando from Caen in France's second tier on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract that includes a club option for 2025.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Gioacchini signed with the reserve team of Paris FC that played in French fifth tier. After playing for Paris in 2017-18, he spent two seasons with Caen's B team in the fifth tier and moved to Caen's senior team in 2019-20.

Gioacchini spent last season on loan with Montpellier in Ligue 1. He made 28 appearances, just three starts, and didn't score any goals.

Gioacchini made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition against Wales in November 2020 and has three goals in eight international appearances. He scored twice in a November 2020 friendly against Panama and had one goal against Martinique in last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock