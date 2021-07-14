Watch
American League tops National in MLB All-Star Game, 5-2

Jack Dempsey/AP
American League's Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, left, greets Salvador Perez, of the Kansas City Royals, after scoring on a base hit by Marcus Semien, of the Toronto Blue Jays, during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 11:00 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 00:00:17-04

DENVER, Colo. — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too.

Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball's first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Near and far, the sport's entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL's leadoff man and DH.

The Royals' Salvador Perez started the game for the American League at catcher. Perez went 0-2 at the plate with two strikeouts.

Whit Merrifield was a reserve for the AL. He entered the game in the sixth inning. Merrifield had a strikeout and grounded into a fielder's choice.

