'An extension of the Jumbotron': New glass court to be showcased during men's, women's Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Tournament has hosted a variety of players, venues and teams throughout its nearly 30-year history.

But on Wednesday, something historic will take place.

For the first time at the collegiate level, basketball will be played on a glass court.

ASB GlassFloor, a German-based manufacturer that specializes in sports flooring, is the company behind the new court.

KSHB 41

On Monday, I had the opportunity not only to see the technology firsthand but also to play some basketball on the glass court to get a feel for it.

While shooting and dribbling the basketball, I noticed virtually no difference between what ASB is offering for both the women's and men's Big 12 Tournaments and a traditional wooden court.

But of course, there's more to basketball than just putting a couple of shots up. A player may dive for a loose ball or be on the receiving end of a hard foul underneath the basket, causing them to hit the court at an awkward angle.

KSHB 41

Mike Simpson with ASB GlassFloor explained that this court is designed to withstand those scenarios, while also giving players peace of mind.

“It’s softer on your knees, your ankles, your joints,” Simpson said. “You dive on the floor, you’re not going to get floor burns. Players are going to feel better when they’re running and jumping on this court.”

According to the creator of the court, Christof Babinsky, the elasticity is slightly higher than on a hardwood floor and the glass becomes completely transparent when liquid is spilled on it.

There is also an important visual aspect involved with the court, where shapes and colors can flash, disappear and transform at the drop of a hat.

KSHB 41

ASB GlassFloor CEO of the Americas Chris Thornton described the court as "an extension of the Jumbotron,” showcasing interactive displays for sponsorships and player introductions.

Sensors can track a player’s position, how many shots they take, and even give them stars on the bottom of their feet.

KSHB 41

A glass court can cost upwards of $3-5 million, depending on its size, according to Simpson.

Still, Tyrel Kirkham, chief brand & business officer for the Big 12 Conference, believes the expense is worth the reward.

“We just thought that when you think about the new inventory it creates for sponsorships, the fan experience that it ultimately helps to enhance, we felt all of that superseded the cost,” Kirkham said.

Kathy Nelson said that this year’s tournament across both men’s and women’s games is expected to have an economic impact of over $34 million.

KSHB 41

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas State Wildcats will be the first two teams to use the new glass court Wednesday morning during the Big 12 Women’s Tournament. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The men's tournament begins March 10 between the 12th- and 13th-place teams.

