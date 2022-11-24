Watch Now
Anderson has 15, FGCU knocks off UMKC 73-59

Jeff Ngandu, Precious C. Idiaru, Ty Rodgers
Michael Allio/AP
UMKC's Jeff Ngandu (32) and Precious C. Idiaru (10) box out Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Posted at 1:57 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 02:57:30-05

ESTERO, Fla. — Zach Anderson had 15 points in FGCU’s 73-59 victory against UMKC on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-2). Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Dahmir Bishop shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the way for the Kangaroos (3-5) with 29 points. Shemarri Allen added 10 points for UMKC. Allen David Mukeba Jr. also had four points and 14 rebounds.

