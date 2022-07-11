Andrew Benintendi named to AL All-Star roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi was named to his career-first All-Star game in a reserve role on Sunday evening.

Benintendi is Kansas City's lone representative at this time.

The 92nd All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium.

The second-year Royal is fifth in the majors in batting average at .317 behind Luis Arraez at .355, Paul Goldschmidt at .340, Rafael Devers at .327 and Bryce Harper at .318.

Benintendi won a Gold Glove with the Royals in 2021. He was traded to Kansas City on Feb. 10, 2021, in a three-team trade with the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

The All-Star was selected in the 31st round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds but did not sign with the team.

He would go on to spend two seasons at Arkansas before reentering the 2015 MLB Draft. Benintendi was selected seventh overall in the first round by the Boston Red Sox and won a World Series with the team in 2018.

Benintendi played high school ball at Madeira High School in Madeira, Ohio. He was a first-team All-American and Ohio Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

