Andy Reid: Chiefs starters to play in first half against Commanders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up training camp at Missouri Western State University Thursday, and the team is feeling good ahead of Saturday's second preseason game.

KC will host the Washington Commanders at 3 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Head coach Andy Reid said the starters will likely play the first half.

“Yeah, so we’ll go somewhere first half with the ones. It might be shorter than that, but I’m just going to see how things go," Reid said. "And then the rest of the guys will fill in. Chad Henne won’t play this game. Like last year, we’ll sit him and give the two young guys some extra time."

Reid did not rule out injured players Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman but suggested JuJu Smith-Schuster would sit this one out.

In Week 1 of the preseason, the Chiefs visited the Chicago Bears. Patrick Mahomes and the starting offense marched down the field, scoring on an 11-play drive.

Inching closer to Saturday's game, Mahomes said scoring on every possession is the goal.

"I want to get out there, kind of like you always want to do in the preseason. You want to move the ball down the field, go through the procedure of everything and hopefully you get at least one touchdown in there," Mahomes said. "I mean our goal is to score every time we’re on the field, every opportunity that Coach Reid gives me. But you want to be in and out of the huddle the right way, moving the ball and executing the offense.”

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he plans to play his starters for the entire first half of Saturday's game.

