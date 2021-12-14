Andy Reid recalls 'Punt, Pass and Kick' competition on 50th anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday, December 13, 2021, marked 50 years since Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid participated in the now legendary Punt, Pass and Kick competition.

The then 13-year-old took the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum to show off his passing, punting and kicking skills in front of the halftime crowd at the Los Angeles Rams game.

Reid was asked on Tuesday what his memories were from that day.

50 years ago today, Andy Reid was a head and shoulders above the rest of his punt, pass, and kick competition 😂@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Yi992ibZ4O — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 13, 2021

“For a 12 or 13-year-old kid, it was pretty exciting,” Reid said. “I didn’t know it was being filmed, just know that. That one was snuck on me a little bit. But, there weren’t a lot of 13-year-olds doing that at that time that I knew, other than the guys in the competition. It was fun.”

Reid, notably bigger than the other children in the competition, had to wear Rams’ starting running back Les Josephson jersey when the jerseys provided did not fit.

When asked if he had quarterback dreams at that time, Reid said, “I figured with my size I’d probably end up on the line.”

“We’ve definitely joked around about it a little bit,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I actually showed Shane (Buechele) the other day because I saw it on Twitter as well. It’s a funny video. He was a prime athlete at a young age, so I’m sure he can still sling it around a little bit.”

Reid did not win the competition that night, according to a tweet from Quirky Research.