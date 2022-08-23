Andy Reid still has coaching as part of future plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been around the NFL for over three decades has no immediate plans to step away from the game.

In a SiriusXM interview Tuesday, Reid spoke about his eagerness to continue as an NFL head coach.

"I still get to [the] Fourth of July and of a sudden, the juices start going," Reid said. "And you're going, 'Man, I can't wait to get back and get this thing going.' So I'm still feeling that."

Reid is also gearing up for the 2022 season in a fashionable way.

“I put my Jordans on, I put my Air Force 1s on, man I’m ready to go,” Reid said.

Reid then discussed the short head coaching tenures of Hall of Famers and Super Bowl winning coaches John Madden and Bill Walsh, who each coached for ten seasons before retiring, as he enters his 24th season as a head coach.

The Super Bowl winning head coach talked about being new and innovative with his players.

"I try to spice it up a little bit and move things around," Reid said. "You don't want to be stale, especially with the guys. The guys kinda remain the same age as you get older."

The Chiefs wrap up the 2022 preseason against the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 25. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. on KSHB 41, with pregame coverage at 6 p.m.