Animals, exhibits at Kansas City Zoo get in football spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While there are no jaguars on exhibit at Kansas City Zoo, at least three animals are getting into the football spirit ahead of Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game between the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Kansas City Zoo shared photos of an African gray parrot getting prepared to say touchdown many times on Saturday.

Also Thursday, Havarti the Macaroni penguin was working on learning how to hold the ball in wintry conditions that could come into play late in the game Saturday.

Meanwhile, a ball python was working on securing the football in its exhibit.

The Zoo says additional enrichment is planned for tomorrow, Red Friday.

The Chiefs are set to square off against the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. You can catch the game on KSHB 41. Streaming pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m., with additional pregame coverage on KSHB 41 starting at 1:30 p.m.

